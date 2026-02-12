Unleashing American Commercial Fishing In The Atlantic (Trump EO Tracker)

Revokes prior restrictions on commercial fishing within the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument and restores management under Proclamation 10049, allowing well-regulated fishing activity in the area. Asserts that existing federal fisheries and environments laws provide sufficient protection for marine ecosystems while supporting economic activity in the Atlantic fishing industry. Additional Documentation Trump Executive Order - Unleashing American Commercial Fishing in the Atlantic

