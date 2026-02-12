ARTICLE
12 February 2026

Unleashing American Commercial Fishing In The Atlantic (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Contributor

On September 15, 2016, pursuant to the Antiquities Act (54 U.S.C. 320301), President Obama issued Proclamation 9496 (Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument), which designated approximately 4,913...
United States Environment
Revokes prior restrictions on commercial fishing within the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument and restores management under Proclamation 10049, allowing well-regulated fishing activity in the area. Asserts that existing federal fisheries and environments laws provide sufficient protection for marine ecosystems while supporting economic activity in the Atlantic fishing industry.

