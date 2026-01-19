ARTICLE
19 January 2026

Environmental Essentials Webinar Series – Surface Transportation Reauthorization: 2026's Megabill With Permitting Reform (Video)

United States Environment
Holt Edwards
Every five years, Congress reauthorizes the surface transportation programs at the U.S. Department of Transportation. In recent reauthorizations, however, Congress has expanded the scope to include EPA programs such as the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program as well as permitting reform items. As we approach the upcoming reauthorization cycle, Holt Edwards in Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group analyzed how this reauthorization cycle may unfold, what additional item Congress may include, and how these proposals will shape business interests and the 2026 midterm elections.

Authors
Holt Edwards
