12 January 2026

EPA Announces Availability Of Draft Pesticide Registration Notice 2026-NEW: Notifications, Non-Notifications, And Minor Formulation Amendments

On January 5, 2026, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of a draft Pesticide Registration (PR) Notice entitled "Pesticide Registration Notice 2026-NEW: Notifications, Non-Notifications, and Minor Formulation Amendments." 91 Fed. Reg. 271. EPA stated that it is issuing this draft PR Notice to align with changes to the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), including through the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA), and to streamline the scope of registration changes accepted by notification, non-notification, and minor formulation amendment for all pesticide products, previously described in PR Notice 98-10.

PR Notice 98-10 and draft PR Notice 2026-NEW explain what minor labeling or formulation modifications to registrations, or those modifications having no potential to cause unreasonable adverse effects on the environment, may be accomplished by non-notification, notification, or minor formulation amendment and the procedures for submission and expedited review. Draft PR Notice 2026-NEW provides the following specific guidance:

  • Product registration labeling modifications that may be accomplished by notification to EPA pursuant to 40 C.F.R. Section 152.46(a);
  • Formulation Confidential Statement of Formula (CSF) notifications;
  • Non-notifications;
  • Minor Formulations Amendments (MFA);
  • Agency Procedures to Review Notifications and MFAs; and
  • What Registrants Should Do.

EPA stated when final, PR Notice 2026-NEW will be effective immediately and will supersede PR Notice 98-10, dated October 22, 1998, in its entirety.

EPA provides PR Notice 2026-NEW and a Summary Table of Significant Changes between PR Notice 98-10 and Proposed PR Notice 2026-NEW in docket EPA-HQ-OPP-2025-2863. Comments are due to EPA on or before February 19, 2026.

Commentary

EPA's new guidance is intended to clarify registration changes accepted by notification, non-notification, and minor formulation amendment. This guidance should bring more transparency to pesticide registrants seeking to update their registrations. There are a number of proposed changes between PR Notice 98-10 and PR Notice 2026-NEW, as the EPA's summary document table of only the significant changes is 14 pages. Pesticide registrants should review the draft guidance carefully.

