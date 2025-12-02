ARTICLE
2 December 2025

One Year Postponement Of EUDR Almost Certain!

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
Following the Council of the European Union's adoption of its negotiation position on the revision of the EU Regulation on deforestation-free products (EUDR) on November 19, 2025...
United States Environment
Jürgen Beninca,Aidan Lawes,Marin Denizet
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Jürgen Beninca’s articles from Jones Day are most popular:
  • within Environment topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management and Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries
Jones Day are most popular:
  • within Strategy and Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic(s)

Following the Council of the European Union's adoption of its negotiation position on the revision of the EU Regulation on deforestation-free products (EUDR) on November 19, 2025, the European Parliament adopted its negotiating position today. Given that, on the basis of the press releases, both negotiating positions are quite similar, the adoption of the required changes to the EUDR before its current version is supposed to become effective by December 30, 2025 appears to be likely.

The EUDR seeks to prevent deforestation linked to EU consumption of cocoa, coffee, palm oil, soy, wood, rubber, charcoal, printed paper, and cattle products. After it was already delayed by one year at the end of last year, the EU Commission asked for an additional delay on September 23, 2025 and, with slight adjustments, on October 21, 2025.

Pursuant to the negotiating positions adopted by the Council and the Parliament:

  • Companies will have an additional year to comply with the EUDR;
  • Due diligence statements only need to be submitted by those companies who first introduce the relevant product onto the EU market;
  • Downstream operators and traders will no longer have to submit separate due diligence statements;
  • Micro and small businesses will benefit from being able to submit a one-off simplified declaration; and
  • A simplification review will assess by April 2026 the EUDR's impact and administrative burden.

The European Commission, the Council, and the Parliament will now have to finalize the trilogue process for these changes. Once the revisions are formally approved, they will have to be published in the European Union's Official Journal. Given the alignment reached today, it appears to be realistic that the EUDR will be changed before the current version of the EUDR becomes effective on December 30, 2025.

Parliament on Wednesday voted on targeted solutions to make it easier for companies, global stakeholders as well as both EU- and non-EU countries to implement the EU Deforestation Regulation. This follows their decision at the last plenary to fast-track a new proposal from the Commission.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jürgen Beninca
Jürgen Beninca
Photo of Aidan Lawes
Aidan Lawes
Photo of Armelle Sandrin-Deforge
Armelle Sandrin-Deforge
Photo of Marin Denizet
Marin Denizet
Photo of Seth E. Engel
Seth E. Engel
Photo of Kevin M. Wilcock
Kevin M. Wilcock
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More