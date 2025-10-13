ARTICLE
13 October 2025

EPA Adds Additional PFAS To TRI

BC
United States Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on October 7, 2025, the addition of a per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) to the list of chemicals covered by the Toxics Release Inventory (TRI). EPA added sodium perfluorohexanesulfonate (PFHxS-Na) to the TRI list pursuant to the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). EPA states that the addition is due to EPA issuing a final toxicity value in 2025 entitled "IRIS Toxicological Review of Perfluorohexanesulfonic Acid (PFHxS, CASRN 335-46-4) and Related Salts." EPA notes that the TRI chemical list already includes PFHxS and some of the salts identified in the assessment, but that PFHxS-Na, which is also identified in the assessment, was not on the TRI list. Accordingly, per the framework for automatic additions of PFAS provided in the 2020 NDAA, the publication of this assessment adds PFHxS-Na to the TRI list with an effective date of January 1, 2026, bringing the total number of PFAS subject to TRI reporting to 206.

Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
