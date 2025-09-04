TSCA Reform — Nine Years Later: Plastics Production, Use, And Recycling – Key TSCA Considerations (Podcast)

self

On June 25, 2025, B&C, along with the Environmental Law Institute and the George Washington University Milken Institute of Public Health, sponsored the all-day virtual conference, TSCA Reform — Nine Years Later. The conference was hugely successful and almost 1,000 people registered for it. The quality of the discussion, the caliber of the participants, and the timeliness of the content motivated us to repurpose the substantive sessions to enable our podcast audience to listen to the sessions in this venue. Our topic in this podcast is the Toxic Substances Control Act's (TSCA) Plastics Production, Use, and Recycling: Key TSCA Considerations. The includes an overview of the plastic waste crises, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) regulation of plastic chemicals under TSCA, EPA's approach to the regulation of plastic waste as a chemical feedstock, and much more.

