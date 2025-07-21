Environmental Regulations And Policy Changes Under Trump 2.0: Renewables Industry Update

This webinar focused on the evolving environmental regulatory and policy changes impacting the renewables sector in the second Trump administration.
Topics included:
- The latest National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulatory and judicial developments.
- Threatened and endangered species protections.
- Clean Water Act protections for "waters of the United States."
- Broader trends in deregulation and enforcement.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.