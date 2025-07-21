ARTICLE
21 July 2025

Environmental Regulations And Policy Changes Under Trump 2.0: Renewables Industry Update

This webinar focused on the evolving environmental regulatory and policy changes impacting the renewables sector in the second Trump administration.
Tad J. Macfarlan,Robert M. Smith, and Endre M. Szalay

Topics included:

  • The latest National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulatory and judicial developments.
  • Threatened and endangered species protections.
  • Clean Water Act protections for "waters of the United States."
  • Broader trends in deregulation and enforcement.

