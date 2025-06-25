IDEM Seeks Public Input On Environmental Regulations — Comments Due By June 30

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is actively soliciting public input on existing environmental regulations and policies that may be outdated, overly burdensome, or unsupported by current science or law. This comment period presents a rare and time-sensitive opportunity for businesses, municipalities, trade associations, and individuals across Indiana to highlight environmental rules that may be impacting operations or creating burdensome compliance costs.

Deadline to Submit Comments: June 30, 2025

Comments should be submitted via email to: efficiency@idem.IN.gov

More information: IDEM Public Notice

Why This Matters

On March 12, 2025, Governor Braun issued Executive Order 25-38, Creating Opportunity through Reduction of Excessive Environmental Regulation. The order mandates that Indiana agencies review existing environmental rules and identify those that are:

More stringent than corresponding federal requirements (unless mandated by Indiana law or approved by the Governor's Office);

Unduly burdensome to businesses or communities;

Increasing costs without delivering environmental benefit; or

Unsupported by current law or the best available science.

IDEM, as a key implementing agency, has been tasked with compiling public feedback to inform its regulatory review process. All comments will be considered as part of the agency's formal report due to the Governor and Legislative Council by year-end.

Key Considerations for Stakeholders

IDEM encourages commenters to be specific. Stakeholders should reference applicable sections of the Indiana Administrative Code, provide supporting data (e.g., cost impacts, compliance burdens), and offer concrete recommendations for repeal, replacement, or modification of regulations.

This call for input follows a broad shift in administrative priorities. The Braun administration has appointed new senior leadership at IDEM — including a new commissioner, chief of staff, and general counsel — and created a new state Secretary of Energy and Natural Resources, underscoring the administration's stated goal of practical regulation and limited agency overreach.

The environment for regulatory feedback has meaningfully changed. This is an opportunity for organizations to present meaningful, constructive input — whether on major systemic issues or narrower rules impacting daily operations.

How We Can Support

Our firm is currently working with clients across sectors to develop and submit comments that align with their operational priorities and regulatory concerns. We are closely monitoring the evolving regulatory landscape under the new administration and are available to assist in evaluating affected rules, drafting effective submissions, and navigating this process.

