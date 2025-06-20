ARTICLE
20 June 2025

PPG Withdraws TSCA Section 21 Petition To Amend Final TCE Risk Management Rule For Specialty Polymeric Microporous Sheet Materials Manufacturing

United States Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
As reported in our May 13, 2025, blog item, on March 24, 2025, PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) submitted a petition seeking an amendment to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) December 2024 final risk management rule for trichloroethylene (TCE). PPG requested an amendment to the exemption for the industrial and commercial use of TCE as a processing aid for specialty polymeric microporous sheet materials manufacturing that would allow PPG to meet an interim existing chemical exposure limit (ECEL) of five parts per million (ppm) and an action level of 2.5 ppm. According to EPA's June 11, 2025, letter, PPG withdrew its petition on June 11, 2025, and EPA now considers the petition closed. More information on the final risk management rule is available in our January 13, 2025, memorandum.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

