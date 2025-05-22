Will Ohio Follow New Mexico's Lead On Fluoropolymers?

The bill adopts the same exemptions as New Mexico's, including importantly an exemption for fluoropolymers. Watch this space for updates on the progress of the bill, and others like it.

On May 13, 2025, Ohio legislators, apparently inspired by New Mexico's similar legislation, introduced HB 272 to phase in a ban on the sale of consumer products with intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The bill would ban the sale of cookware, food packaging, dental floss and juvenile products with intentionally added PFAS beginning 2027; carpets and rugs, cleaning products, cosmetics, fabric treatments, feminine hygiene products, textiles and textile furnishings, ski wax and upholstered furniture beginning 2028; and all other products beginning 2032, unless the use of PFAS in a product is deemed a currently unavoidable use (CUU) or the product falls within another categorical exemption provided in the bill. It would also establish a reporting requirement for all such products beginning 2027. The bill adopts the same exemptions as New Mexico's, including importantly an exemption for fluoropolymers. Watch this space for updates on the progress of the bill, and others like it.

