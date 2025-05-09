Maine Updates PFAS In Products Web Page, Includes Instructions For Submitting A CUU Proposal

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection (MDEP) updated its web page on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in products on May 2, 2025. The updated page includes links to the April 2025 final rule on products containing PFAS, instructions for submitting a currently unavoidable use (CUU) proposal, and frequently asked questions (FAQ). The FAQs address several questions related to CUU determinations, including:

Does my product sold in Maine qualify for a CUU determination?

How and when do I submit a CUU proposal?

What are the timelines for MDEP's decision making on CUU proposals?

How will MDEP communicate the results of a proposal for CUU determination?

Will CUU determinations be public information?

What will the status of the pending CUU proposals be while MDEP is actively reviewing them and has yet to reach a decision?

As reported in our April 11, 2025, blog item, CUU proposals are due June 1, 2025, for products containing intentionally added PFAS that are within a prohibited category beginning January 1, 2026. Those categories are cleaning products; cookware; cosmetics; dental floss; juvenile products; menstruation products; textile articles (with exception); ski wax; upholstered furniture; and products listed that do not contain intentionally added PFAS but that are sold, offered for sale, or distributed for sale in a fluorinated container or in a container that otherwise contains intentionally added PFAS.

