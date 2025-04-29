EPA Announces Updates To MyPest, A Pesticide Registration Tracking App For Companies

On April 18, 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced updates to its pesticide registration tracking app, MyPest. EPA states MyPest allows registrants of pesticide products to monitor the status of their pesticide registration submissions in real time. The launch of the latest version of MyPest includes updates to an enhanced dashboard page with information about the registrant's cases and products, the ability to view detailed information of each application, and the capability to communicate with EPA staff directly within the application page.

According to EPA, MyPest gives pesticide registrants greater insight into the registration process and provides an easier way for them to communicate with EPA on registration packages under review. EPA believes this update will be "a significant step forward in making the regulatory process more efficient and transparent." This work is part of EPA's overall digital transformation strategy and process streamlining that will improve the timeliness of pesticide registration decisions.

EPA states over 1,200 registrants have already signed up for MyPest. Additional updates planned for later this year include further enhancements to the user experience and detailed information on the progress of registration review cases and data call-ins.

Additional information from EPA on pesticide registration is available on EPA's website and on our blog.