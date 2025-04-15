EPA Announces Changes To Pesticide Data Submission Process For Data Matrix Form

On April 3, 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced changes on how the data matrix form (EPA Form 8570-35) is submitted to EPA, stating this change is an improvement to simplify the process for how companies submit data to EPA as part of a pesticide registration package. EPA states these improvements also will make EPA's processing of this information more efficient.

Companies are required to submit a data matrix form when their pesticide registration packages contain submitted data or cited data from outside sources. Previously, companies submitted two versions of the data matrix form (in either paper or electronic format): one for internal EPA use and one with reference data redacted for public use. EPA states in the interest of reducing burden and, according to EPA, because no information on the data matrix form is confidential business information (CBI), it determined that there is no need for a redacted version and is now only requiring one unredacted version of the form to be submitted for both internal and public use. Additionally, EPA will no longer accept paper submissions of this form and will only accept this information via a web-based portal.

Additional information on the new update is available in EPA's recently issued Pesticide Registration (PR) Notice 2025-1. Instructions on how to complete and submit the revised forms will be available in the updated Pesticide Registration Manual.

