Maine Board Of Environmental Protection Will Consider Proposed PFAS Rule At Its April 7, 2025, Meeting

The Maine Board of Environmental Protection (MBEP) will consider the Maine Department of Environmental Protection's (MDEP) December 2024 proposed rule regarding products containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) during its April 7, 2025, meeting. As reported in our December 31, 2024, memorandum, on December 20, 2024, MDEP published a proposed rule that would establish criteria for currently unavoidable uses (CUU) of intentionally added PFAS in products and implement sales prohibitions and notification requirements for products containing intentionally added PFAS but determined to be a CUU. MBEP's meeting agenda includes links to the following new documents:

According to the meeting agenda, MBEP will accept and consider additional oral public comment on the proposed rule at its April 7, 2025, meeting, "only if the additional public comment is directly related to comments received during the formal rulemaking comment period or is in response to changes to the proposed rule."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.