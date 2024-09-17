ARTICLE
17 September 2024

Environmental Essentials Webinar Series – Loper Bright Enterprises: Deference, Respect, And Early Impacts (Video)

Bracewell

Contributor

In this 30-minute installment of Bracewell's Environmental Essentials for In-House Counsel webinar series, Brittany Pemberton and Daniel Pope provided an overview of Chevron and its demise in the Supreme...
United States Environment
Authors

In this 30-minute installment of Bracewell's Environmental Essentials for In-House Counsel webinar series, Brittany Pemberton and Daniel Pope provided an overview of Chevron and its demise in the Supreme Court's recent Loper Bright Enterprises opinion. They discussed how courts and litigants have been reacting to the opinion over the last two months.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

