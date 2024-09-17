self

In this 30-minute installment of Bracewell's Environmental Essentials for In-House Counsel webinar series, Brittany Pemberton and Daniel Pope provided an overview of Chevron and its demise in the Supreme Court's recent Loper Bright Enterprises opinion. They discussed how courts and litigants have been reacting to the opinion over the last two months.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.