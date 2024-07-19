Changing Remediation Standards Environmental Webinar Recording

On June 12, 2024, Riker Danzig's Environmental Group presented a webinar, "Changing Remediation Standards - Are You Paying Attention?" Understanding how NJDEP makes changes to its remediation standards and when those changes take effect for your site is critical to successful compliance with remediation timeframes and obtaining a Response Action Outcome. In 2024 significant remediation standard changes have been proposed that will impact open and closed cases. Our attorneys identified the changes and gave practical advice on how to address them.

Speakers

Alexa Richman-La Londe

Partner in Riker Danzig's

Environmental Practice Group

Jaan M. Haus

Partner in Riker Danzig's

Environmental Practice Group

Michael S. Kettler

Counsel in Riker Danzig's

Environmental Practice Group

Michael Antzoulis

Associate in Riker Danzig's

Environmental Practice Group

