ARTICLE
11 July 2024

How Will Federal Agencies, Congress, And The Courts Respond To The Loper Bright Decision?

JW
Jones Walker

Contributor

Jones Walker logo
Explore
Aside from the changes required by Federal agencies and Congress in environmental policymaking, courts will see an immediate shake-up in response to the Supreme Court's June 28 decisions...
United States Environment
Photo of Jessica L. Duggan
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Aside from the changes required by Federal agencies and Congress in environmental policymaking, courts will see an immediate shake-up in response to the Supreme Court's June 28 decisions in Loper Bright Enterprises et al. v. Gina Raimondo and Relentless Inc. et al. v. Department of Commerce et al.; at least nine cases have already been vacated and remanded by the Supreme Court in light of these decisions.

Although the full effects of the Loper Bright decision are yet to be known, environmental attorneys agree that one thing is certain: Federal agencies and Congress will have to change the way they have typically gone about environmental policymaking, with the latter no longer relying on ambiguous statutes that can be interpreted and implemented by experts in the field.

www.law360.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jessica L. Duggan
Jessica L. Duggan
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More