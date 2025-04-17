ARTICLE
17 April 2025

Podcast: Navigating Federal Offshore Waters

United States Energy and Natural Resources
On a recent episode of "Energy Law This Week ," Matt Jones , April Rolen-Ogden, and Jana Grauberger delve into the complexities of federal offshore issues by focusing on the jurisdictional foundation, the leasing processes, environmental regulations, and the implications of political changes on offshore operations. The discussion highlights the challenges posed by decommissioning obligations, financial assurances, and the impact of environmental concerns, particularly regarding the endangered Rice's whale.

Listen to the full episode on the Oil & Gas Global Network here.

Authors
