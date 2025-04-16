ARTICLE
16 April 2025

Regulatory Relief For Certain Stationary Sources To Promote American Energy (Trump EO Tracker)

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Grants a two-year exemption from the EPA's updated Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) rule for certain stationary sources, citing the lack of commercially viable emissions-control technology needed to meet the rule's 2027 compliance deadline. The order asserts that enforcing the rule as written would jeopardize grid reliability, threaten national security, and harm the coal sector and broader economy.

