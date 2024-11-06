ARTICLE
6 November 2024

Energy & Sustainability M&A Activity – November 2024

M
United States Texas Energy and Natural Resources
Authors

September 27: PureWave Hydrogen, a company focused on identifying and extracting white hydrogen, a naturally occurring form that doesn't require energy-intensive production processes like electrolysis, was acquired by Longhorn Exploration for an undisclosed amount. The merger will allow Longhorn Exploration to acquire PureWave's five natural hydrogen lease agreements in Kansas, which cover approximately 892 acres.
Read more here >>

October 3: Proteus Power, developer of a platform that identifies factors that increase the potential and value of project investments and a constructor of solar projects, was acquired by JBB Advanced Technologies for an undisclosed amount. Proteus Power incorporates a total of 15.5 GW of utility-scale renewable energy projects, and JBB Advanced Technologies looks forward to growing this company in Texas.
Read more here >>

Authors
Thomas R. Burton III
Sahir Surmeli
