Energy & Sustainability Regulatory Updates — September 2024

On Friday, November 1, 2024, FERC will host a Commissioner-led Technical Conference Regarding Large Loads Co-Located at Generating Facilities. The purpose of this technical conference is to discuss generic issues related to the co-location of large loads at generating facilities. Issues to be explored at the technical conference may include whether co-located loads require the provision of wholesale transmission or ancillary services, related cost allocation issues, and potential resource adequacy, reliability, affordability, market, and customer impacts. The topics discussed at this conference will be relevant to all generation owners, operators, and developers, as well as to companies seeking to develop data centers as they look for ways to meet their growing energy demands. You can find out more about the conference and information on how to attend here.

