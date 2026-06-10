New York Requires Employers To Stock Opioid Antagonists In Workplace First Aid Kits

The recently enacted amendment to Labor Law § 27-f will take effect on December 12, 2026. Under the amended law, New York private employers that are subject to OSHA first-aid requirements must maintain at least one...

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New York continues to expand workplace measures aimed at addressing the opioid crisis.

The recently enacted amendment to Labor Law § 27-f will take effect on December 12, 2026. Under the amended law, New York private employers that are subject to OSHA first-aid requirements must maintain at least one opioid antagonist in each workplace first aid kit.

The New York Department of Health defines an opioid antagonist as:

An FDA-approved drug that, when administered, negates or neutralizes in whole or in part the pharmacological effects of an opioid in the body. The opioid antagonist is limited to naloxone (commonly known by the brand name Narcan) or other medications approved by the Department for this purpose.

Best Practices

In addition to complying with the amended law by including an authorized opioid antagonist in all first aid kits, employers should consider taking the following additional steps to enhance workplace preparedness:

Update employee handbooks and emergency response procedures to address suspected opioid overdoses in the workplace.

Train designated personnel to recognize signs of an opioid overdose and properly administer naloxone or another approved opioid antagonist.

Consider stocking opioid antagonists before the law's effective date to ensure readiness and facilitate employee training.

Use this opportunity to remind employees of the locations of first aid kits, AEDs, emergency equipment, and other workplace safety resources.

Failure to comply with the amended law may expose employers to state enforcement actions and could be cited by OSHA as evidence of inadequate workplace first-aid preparedness, depending on the circumstances. Non-compliance could also be used as evidence in support of a negligence claim arising from a workplace medical emergency.

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