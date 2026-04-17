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17 April 2026

New Picket Lines At Old Line State Schools? Maryland Law Allows Non-Tenure-Track Faculty To Collectively Bargain

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Starting July 1, 2026, non-tenure-track faculty at Maryland's public universities will have the right to collectively bargain, adding a new layer of complexity to employee relations...
United States Maryland Employment and HR
Hunter Seidler
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Starting July 1, 2026, non-tenure-track faculty at Maryland's public universities will have the right to collectively bargain, adding a new layer of complexity to employee relations for state school administrators to navigate. 

Senate Bill 6/House Bill 106 establishes a separate bargaining unit for non-tenure-track faculty, which includes both part-time and full-time members in instructional roles. Each campus has its own bargaining unit, as well. This is significant, as smaller, clearly-defined bargaining units can be easier to organize. This, in turn, can make union opposition a tough thesis for employers to defend. This may also mean the emergence of multiple unique bargaining units on a single campus, each requiring separate communications, negotiations, and contract administration processes.

For Maryland’s public universities, the practical implications are substantial. Institutions can anticipate an increase in union activity, a rise in representation elections, and, if the union prevails, expanded negotiation obligations. Administrators and HR departments should prepare for more frequent engagements with labor representatives and ensure that campus policies, communications, and supervisory trainings reflect this new legal landscape. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Hunter Seidler
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