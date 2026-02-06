The Inside Employment, IR And Safety Podcast Series

Our people-related podcasts, delivered by our national team of Employment, IR and Safety experts, are delivered in a straight talking, engaging and entertaining format, perfect for listening or watching on your commute.

Inside IR : the original podcast from the team, arming human resources, industrial relations and legal professionals with the latest industrial relations thinking. We will keep you up to date with legislative reform, the latest case law developments and perspectives on industrial relations issues playing out in workplaces across the country.



: the original podcast from the team, arming human resources, industrial relations and legal professionals with the latest industrial relations thinking. We will keep you up to date with legislative reform, the latest case law developments and perspectives on industrial relations issues playing out in workplaces across the country. Inside Employment : the essential podcast for employment lawyers and HR professionals, delivering engaging and thought-provoking content on all things employment law and practice from workplace disputes to legislative changes, through to navigating issues relating to whistleblowing and investigations.



: the essential podcast for employment lawyers and HR professionals, delivering engaging and thought-provoking content on all things employment law and practice from workplace disputes to legislative changes, through to navigating issues relating to whistleblowing and investigations. Inside Safety: for safety practitioners, senior leaders and directors keen to keep across the latest in safety law, Inside Safety is your go-to resource for issues including psychosocial risks, directors' duties and obligations, contractor management and incident response.

Inside Employment, IR and Safety

Looking Ahead to 2026 – Trends, Challenges and Opportunities

Recorded on 26 November 2025

As 2026 gets underway, join Steve Bell, Rohan Doyle and Natalie Gaspar for a special combined episode of Inside Employment, IR and Safety. The team explores the key people‑related risks and opportunities facing employers, from payroll compliance and evolving WHS obligations to the impacts of AI, emerging technologies and organisational change, sharing practical insights to help businesses prepare for the year ahead.

Watch this episode

