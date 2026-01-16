ARTICLE
16 January 2026

A Review Of 2025 Labor & Employment Legislation In California

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Aaron L. Agenboard,Rick Bergstrom,Kelsey Israel-Trummel
California's 2025 legislative session reshaped the workplace landscape with aggressive restrictions on employment‑related clawbacks and debt, strengthened pay equity enforcement and remedies, and an expansion of employer pay data reporting. Building on prior pay transparency and pay equity frameworks, the Legislature refined definitions, adopted a good‑faith pay scale standard, extended limitations periods, and expanded reporting granularity.

The Legislature also expanded worker protections under the Fair Employment and Housing Act. New provisions add leave and accommodation rights for victims of violence and create a narrow safe harbor to encourage bias‑mitigation training. In parallel, an AI transparency statute sets safety and whistleblower protections for frontier model developers.

The Legislature also clarified classification and reimbursement rules for construction trucking, renewed displaced‑worker recall obligations, and enhanced Cal/WARN notice content and the timing for coordinating rapid‑response services. Sector‑specific updates include adjustments to meal and rest period rules, new access to training‑credential records, and extended oversight of foreign labor recruiters.

Although several high‑profile measures were vetoed, the overall trend is toward more prescriptive compliance, tighter data‑integrity expectations, and greater state‑level enforcement authority. Employers should expect closer scrutiny across compensation, notice and posting, leave administration, and technology governance—and should begin aligning policies, agreements, and reporting systems now.

Read the White Paper.

Authors
Aaron L. Agenboard
Rick Bergstrom
Mark Earnest
Kelsey Israel-Trummel
Matthew Lampe
Elizabeth B. Mcree
Cindi Ritchey
Amanda C. Sommerfeld
James Wooley
Koree B. Wooley
Liat Yamini
Steven Zadravecz
Lauren Dutkiewicz
