How To Draft Strong Noncompetes And Restrictive Covenants

The most enforceable noncompetes align with the employee's role, state laws, and a clearly defined protectable interest.

Courts now favor narrow non-solicit and confidentiality agreements over broad noncompetes.

With inconsistent state laws and federal scrutiny, employers must tailor restrictive covenants by jurisdiction.

Although the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that it was ending its appeals of decisions in the Fifth and Eleventh Circuits which set aside the FTC nationwide noncompete ban, thereby ending its defense of the Biden administration's 2024 rule, the FTC simultaneously communicated that it intends to pursue enforcement action alleging anticompetitive conduct with respect to restrictive covenants that it views as being overly broad or unnecessary, and that it is particularly focused on the healthcare industry.

Indeed, the FTC sent letters to several employers in the healthcare industry to emphasize the FTC's "commitment to vigorously protecting Americans from anticompetitive conduct and unfair methods of competition." The FTC went on to encourage current and former employees restricted by noncompete agreements, and employers facing hiring difficulties due to a rival's noncompete agreements, to share information about the use of noncompete agreements with the FTC.



With all the negative attention that noncompete agreements have received on both the state and federal levels, successfully drafting enforceable noncompete agreements and other restrictive covenants arising out of the employment context can be a daunting task.



Below are some general guidelines to be mindful of as you consider drafting noncompete agreements.

1. Understand Applicable State Law and Do Not Assume Choice of Law Provisions Will Be Enforced

While some state legislatures have banned noncompete and non-solicit agreements all together, others have restricted the classes of employees with whom employers may enter noncompete agreements (often focusing on wage level or nonexempt status under the Fair Labor Standards Act), required consideration beyond new or extended at-will employment, required advance notice of the agreement before the employment relationship begins, and restricted the length and geographic scope of enforceable agreements.



Furthermore, some courts in jurisdictions more favorable to noncompete agreements have refused to honor choice of venue and law provisions inserted by employers into noncompete agreements in an attempt to avoid more restrictive state laws in the state where the employee lives and works.



Employers should make every effort to draft noncompete agreements that will comply with the laws of the state where the employee lives and works.

2. Narrow the Length and Geographic Scope and Be Mindful of State Law Provisions Regarding Reformation of Overbroad Agreements

State law also varies significantly regarding the discretion of judges to reform an agreement they deem to be overbroad in either geographic scope or the length of the restricted period. Some states grant judges complete discretion (and indeed may even require judges) to rewrite the agreement to be reasonable in geographic scope and time period. Other jurisdictions may only permit the striking of the overbroad language and enforcement of anything that is left (the traditional "blue pencil" method), and still other states do not permit any modification of an overly broad agreement.



Being mindful of the limitations on the discretion the judge may have with respect to an overbroad agreement will inform how you draft the agreement. Ultimately, regardless of the jurisdiction, the very best means by which to increase the likelihood of enforcement is to draft the noncompete agreement as narrowly as possible in terms of geographic scope and time. A judge is far more likely to enforce an agreement that seems reasonable on its face.

3. Consider Relying Solely on Non-Solicit Agreements for a Reasonable Period of Time

Courts always prefer to be asked to enforce a customer non-solicit agreement rather than a noncompete agreement, particularly non-solicit agreements that have been narrowly tailored to only restrict solicitation of those customers with whom the former employee had contact or about whom the former employee had access to confidential information. Relying solely on a non-solicit agreement rather than a noncompete takes away the issue of whether the geographic scope is reasonable (because there is none), and the court is far more likely to immediately regard the agreement as appropriately narrow and enforceable.

4. Specifically Target Which Employees Must Sign Restrictive Covenants

Even in states where noncompetes are enforceable, they are still "disfavored" as a matter of public policy because of their interference with an individual's ability to earn a living. As a result, courts will not enforce noncompete agreements unless they are necessary to safeguard an employer's "protectable interests" – typically customer goodwill and confidential information shared with the employee in connection with performance of the employee's job duties.



Employers should limit the use of noncompetes to just those employees who have access to truly confidential information or are "the face of the company" to significant customers of the company. Overbroad use of noncompete agreements inevitably leads to decisions not to enforce the agreements with certain employees (because the agreements are likely not enforceable due to a lack of a protectable interest with that employee), which can make enforcement more difficult against those former employees against whom the employer truly needs protection from unfair competition.

5. Don't Forget About Confidentiality Agreements

Regardless of jurisdiction, courts will almost universally enforce confidentiality agreements. Employers can significantly interrupt the unfair competition of prior employees if there is evidence that an employee has taken confidential information, including information regarding clients or customers. Even in the absence of a signed confidentiality agreement, employees have a general duty of loyalty to their former employer not to disclose confidential information. But a signed confidentiality agreement indicating the former employee was put on notice of such obligations can be a powerful tool.



While not an exhaustive list, being mindful of these considerations when drafting a noncompete agreement or other restrictive covenant can help develop agreements more likely to be enforced.

