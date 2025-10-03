ARTICLE
3 October 2025

Littler Lounge: OOTO – Government Edition (What A Shutdown Means For The Workplace) (Podcast)

What happens when Washington hangs up the "Be Right Back" sign? In this episode, Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave welcome Jim Paretti, co-chair of Littler's Workplace Policy Institute...
Claire B. Deason,Nicole S. LeFave, and James A. Paretti, Jr.
What happens when Washington hangs up the "Be Right Back" sign? In this episode, Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave welcome Jim Paretti, co-chair of Littler's Workplace Policy Institute, to break down how a federal government shutdown has ripple effects on the workplace. From potential visa limbo and agency slowdowns to contractor curveballs and compliance headaches, Jim unpacks what's really at stake – and what employers should keep on their radar. Whether it's navigating wage and hour investigations, clearing your calendar of federal court hearings, or keeping teams steady amid the chaos, this episode explores what's put on ice, what keeps chugging along, and how employers can keep moving forward when the government hits pause.

