Navigating Massachusetts Taxes After Relocation: Key Takeaways From Welch v. Commissioner Of Revenue

Many Massachusetts residents have recently considered taking, or have undertaken, steps to relocate from Massachusetts to jurisdictions with lower or no state income taxes, especially in light of the recently enacted 2023 Massachusetts "Millionaire's Tax." While such a move could offer significant tax advantages, a recent Massachusetts Appeals Court decision, Welch v. Commissioner of Revenue, could reshape how nonresidents are taxed on capital gains from stock sales, emphasizing where the value was earned over where it is recognized.

The case involved a company founder who worked mainly from his home and office, both in Massachusetts, over a twelve year period. In 2015, however, the founder established residency in New Hampshire, and then sold his company stock for a gain, but did not report it as Massachusetts-source income on his nonresident tax return. The Massachusetts Department of Revenue challenged the reporting decision and the Massachusetts Appeals Court ultimately held that the gain realized from the stock sale was Massachusetts source income because it was effectively connected with the founder's trade, business, or employment within the meaning of G. L. c. 62, § 5A.

The Court's Reasoning

The Appeals Court emphasized the following points in upholding the Appellate Tax Board's decision:

Broad Scope of § 5A . The statute defines Massachusetts source income to include "income derived from or effectively connected with . . . any trade or business, including any employment carried on by the taxpayer in the commonwealth, whether or not the nonresident is actively engaged in a trade or business or employment in the commonwealth in the year the income is received." (emphasis added). A 2003 amendment added the emphasized language, and further broadly defined what income qualifies as being "derived from or effectively connected with" a Massachusetts trade or business and includes "the gain from the sale of a business or of an interest in a business."

Implications for Founders and Executives

The Welchdecision could have a profound impact on founders and executives who were employed in Massachusetts and hold equity interests in their company but who are no longer residents.

Gains from Equity May Be Source Income to Non-Residents . Even if a taxpayer changes residency before a liquidity event, Massachusetts may assert taxing authority over resulting gains if the equity was earned through services in Massachusetts. This decision reinforces that Massachusetts emphasizes where you earn value outweighs where you recognize it in determining Massachusetts source income.

