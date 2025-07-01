Connecticut Governor Nixes Unemployment Compensation For Strikers

On June 23, 2025, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont vetoed the state legislature's latest attempt to provide unemployment compensation benefits to strikers. The vetoed bill, entitled "An Act Concerning Protection for Workers and Enhancements to Workers' Rights," would have made employees who had been on strike for two weeks eligible to collect unemployment benefits beginning December 14, 2026. Under current state law, striking employees do not qualify for unemployment benefits, regardless of how long they remain on strike.

Economic support for strikers has been actively pursued by labor unions and their allies in the legislature, both locally and nationally, for some time. Labor Committee Senate Chair Julie Kushner (D-Danbury), who was formerly a high-ranking officer of the United Auto Workers, promised that despite Lamont's veto she will raise "this issue again in another legislative session" and that she will work to have it "signed successfully into law – whether that's next year or when we elect a governor who has pledged support to workers on this critical policy." Lamont commented that while he does "not do a lot of vetoes," this bill was "a bridge too far." Lamont indicated, however, that he might find a less extreme measure acceptable, stating that his "veto doesn't mean a dead stop... ."

There are indications of a trend in union-friendly states to provide financial support to striking workers. In recent years, both New Jersey and New York have enacted such legislation concerning unemployment benefits. In both those states, the waiting period before strikers can collect benefits is 14 days. The State of Washington recently passed a similar law, which becomes effective January 1, 2026. Striking employees in Washington will have to wait six weeks before they can start collecting unemployment benefits.

On June 10, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) introduced a federal bill ("Striking and Locked Out Workers Healthcare Protection Act") that would protect striking workers' health care benefits and bar employers from canceling or altering workers' health insurance while employees are engaged in a strike. Several other senators have joined Blumenthal in supporting this bill. Not surprisingly, it has also garnered support from several unions.

It appears that Lamont's veto will not end the efforts of unions and their allies to pass legislation of this sort in Connecticut. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they arise.

