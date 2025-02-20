ARTICLE
20 February 2025

Governor Whitmer Proposes Delay Of Wage And Paid Leave Laws To Push For A Deal

FS
Foster Swift Collins & Smith

Contributor

Foster Swift Collins & Smith logo

United States Michigan Employment and HR
Michael R. Blum,Karl W. Butterer,Clifford L. Hammond
+1 Authors

As the February 21, 2025 deadline looms for changes to Michigan's minimum wage and earned sick time laws, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has suggested an extension as Senate Democrats and House Republicans have been unable to reach a deal on possible revisions. Yesterday, February 12, Governor Whitmer requested moving the deadline to July 1, 2025 if both sides of the aisle have not come to an agreement by the end of this week.

The new laws will require all Michigan employers to provide sick leave to employees and increase the state's minimum wage to nearly $15 an hour by 2028 and set the hourly base wage for tipped employees to the standard minimum wage by 2030. However, the House and Senate to date still have dueling proposed changes to the laws—an impasse that prompted the governor to step in and encourage a bipartisan compromise.

As our team continues to monitor ongoing negotiations in the legislature, we encourage you to proceed putting wage and sick leave policies in place. The effective date has not yet been changed, so be prepared to comply with the new laws on February 21.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael R. Blum
Michael R. Blum
Photo of Karl W. Butterer
Karl W. Butterer
Photo of Anthony M. Dalimonte
Anthony M. Dalimonte
Photo of Clifford L. Hammond
Clifford L. Hammond
