ARTICLE
14 October 2024

Key Compliance Dates For Massachusetts Employers

RS
Reed Smith

Contributor

Reed Smith logo
Explore Firm Details
Massachusetts lawmakers had a busy 2024 and have ushered in several new measures to take effect in the coming months.
United States Massachusetts Employment and HR
Photo of Alexandra C. Manfredi
Authors

Massachusetts lawmakers had a busy 2024 and have ushered in several new measures to take effect in the coming months. As Massachusetts employers close out 2024 and look toward the new year, they should keep the following key dates in mind:

  • November 21, 2024: Massachusetts earned sick time expands to cover physical or mental health needs related to pregnancy loss or a failed assisted reproduction, adoption, or surrogacy.
  • January 1, 2025: The maximum weekly benefit provided under Massachusetts paid family and medical leave will increase from $1,149.90 to $1,170.64.
  • July 31, 2025: Employers with 25 or more employees in Massachusetts will be required to disclose pay ranges (i.e., the annual salary or hourly wage range the employer reasonably and in good faith expects to pay) in job postings. Massachusetts employers with at least 100 employees will also be required to file an annual wage data report.

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.

Authors
Photo of Alexandra C. Manfredi
Alexandra C. Manfredi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More