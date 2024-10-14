Key Compliance Dates For Massachusetts Employers

Massachusetts lawmakers had a busy 2024 and have ushered in several new measures to take effect in the coming months.

As Massachusetts employers close out 2024 and look toward the new year, they should keep the following key dates in mind:

November 21, 2024: Massachusetts earned sick time expands to cover physical or mental health needs related to pregnancy loss or a failed assisted reproduction, adoption, or surrogacy.

January 1, 2025: The maximum weekly benefit provided under Massachusetts paid family and medical leave will increase from $1,149.90 to $1,170.64.

July 31, 2025: Employers with 25 or more employees in Massachusetts will be required to disclose pay ranges (i.e., the annual salary or hourly wage range the employer reasonably and in good faith expects to pay) in job postings. Massachusetts employers with at least 100 employees will also be required to file an annual wage data report.

