ARTICLE
8 August 2024

Sununu Signs New Law Relating To Firearms In Employee Vehicles

MM
McLane Middleton, Professional Association

Contributor

McLane Middleton, Professional Association logo
Founded in 1919, McLane Middleton, Professional Association has been committed to serving their clients, community and colleagues for over 100 years.  They are one of New England’s premier full-service law firms with offices in Woburn and Boston, Massachusetts and Manchester, Concord and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. 
Explore
Until now, private employers in New Hampshire have been able to prohibit employees from storing guns in personal vehicles parked in employer parking lots.
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Margaret O'Brien
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Published: Employment Law Business Guide
August 6, 2024

Until now, private employers in New Hampshire have been able to prohibit employees from storing guns in personal vehicles parked in employer parking lots. Employers could prohibit all firearms on their premises, permit firearms, or place conditions on the right to possess firearms on the employer's premises. On July 15, 2024, Governor Sununu signed into law HB 1336, which restricts this right for most employers in New Hampshire. The newly enacted law (i) grants employees the legal right to keep loaded firearms in their personal vehicles while entering or exiting the employer's property or while the vehicle is parked on company premises, with only a few permissible restrictions, and (ii) restricts employers from requiring employees to disclose the presence of firearms or ammunition in an employee's vehicle or searching an employee's vehicle for a firearm or ammunition.

To continue reading this article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Margaret O'Brien
Margaret O'Brien
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More