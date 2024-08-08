Sununu Signs New Law Relating To Firearms In Employee Vehicles

Published: Employment Law Business Guide

August 6, 2024

Until now, private employers in New Hampshire have been able to prohibit employees from storing guns in personal vehicles parked in employer parking lots. Employers could prohibit all firearms on their premises, permit firearms, or place conditions on the right to possess firearms on the employer's premises. On July 15, 2024, Governor Sununu signed into law HB 1336, which restricts this right for most employers in New Hampshire. The newly enacted law (i) grants employees the legal right to keep loaded firearms in their personal vehicles while entering or exiting the employer's property or while the vehicle is parked on company premises, with only a few permissible restrictions, and (ii) restricts employers from requiring employees to disclose the presence of firearms or ammunition in an employee's vehicle or searching an employee's vehicle for a firearm or ammunition.

