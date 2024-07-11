ARTICLE
11 July 2024

Finding A Firm That Really Is Easy To Work For

OG
Outside GC

Contributor

Outside GC logo
OGC is a unique law firm that offers the relationship and experience of a traditional law firm with the cost savings and speed of an ALSP. By combining top-notch legal talent and significant business acumen, we deliver the value and efficiency of an in-house lawyer, without adding to our client’s headcount or sacrificing quality.
Explore
Following his recent article on the importance of being an #ETDBW law firm, Chris Sweet, OGC's Director of Client & Attorney Success, examines the other side of the coin
United States Employment and HR
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Following his recent article on the importance of being an #ETDBW law firm, Chris Sweet, OGC's Director of Client & Attorney Success, examines the other side of the coin – finding a law firm that lawyers actually like working for and how this directly impacts a firm's capacity for being easy to do business with.

To find an Easy to Work For (#ETWF) law firm, clients should look for such attributes as:

  • Innovative practice model
  • Commitment to work-life balance
  • Operationalized attorney success
  • Technology-enabled operations

OGC is on a mission to fix what's broken in the legal services industry for both clients and attorneys. Learn more about us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Outside GC
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More