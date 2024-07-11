Finding A Firm That Really Is Easy To Work For

Following his recent article on the importance of being an #ETDBW law firm, Chris Sweet, OGC's Director of Client & Attorney Success, examines the other side of the coin – finding a law firm that lawyers actually like working for and how this directly impacts a firm's capacity for being easy to do business with.
To find an Easy to Work For (#ETWF) law firm, clients should look for such attributes as:
- Innovative practice model
- Commitment to work-life balance
- Operationalized attorney success
- Technology-enabled operations
