Policy Week In Review – May 30, 2025

At a Glance The Policy Week in Review, prepared by Littler's Workplace Policy Institute (WPI), sets forth WPI's updates on federal, state, and local matters.

Chairs Walberg (R-MI) and Allen (R-GA) Seek Feedback to Reform the LMRDA

The House Committee on Education and Workforce Chair Tim Walberg (R-MI) and Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions Chair Rick Allen (R-GA) sent a letter to the regulated community and key stakeholders inviting written comments on ways to reform the Labor-Management Reporting Disclosure Act of 1959 (LMRDA), "to ensure labor organizations adhere to the highest standards of responsibility and ethical conduct." Comments are due by July 22, 2025.

GAO Releases Report Outlining the Benefits of Apprenticeship Programs

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) publicly released a report on May 28, 2025, titled "Apprenticeships: Earn-and-Learn Opportunities Can Benefit Workers and Employers." According to the report, the benefits for participants include increased wages, access to occupation-relevant education that leads to a credential, and the potential to avoid taking on student loan debt. The benefits for employers include higher employee retention and the ability to fill workforce gaps. The report notes that employers may experience a positive return on investment from Registered Apprenticeship Programs.

Labor Secretary Chavez-DeRemer to Testify Before House Committee on Department Priorities

The House Committee on Education and Workforce, chaired by Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), will hold a hearing, "Examining the Policies and Priorities of the Department of Labor," on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The Honorable Lori Chavez-DeRemer, secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor, will testify. The hearing will be live-streamed on the Committee's YouTube page.

Senate HELP Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Labor Nominees

On Thursday, June 5, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will hold a hearing on White House nominees for the Department of Labor, including David Keeling to be the assistant secretary of labor for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and Daniel Aronowitz to be the assistant secretary of labor for the Employee Benefits Security Administration. To watch live, click here.

