2025 Labor & Employment And Employee Benefits Hot Topics

Every day, employers face an evolving landscape of labor and employment legal challenges. Navigating these challenges requires thoughtful planning and skilled guidance in order to maintain an accommodating and legally sound workplace. Together, Jones Walker's Labor & Employment Practice Group and Employee Benefits Team have put together a list of key issues that impact business operations helping employers understand these issues and ensuring their business remains compliant.

Accommodation and Leave

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues concerning reasonable accommodations and the interactive process

Leave requirements under the ADA and applicable state and federal laws

Pregnancy accommodation requirements

Latest hot topic issues under the Family & Medical Leave Act

Wage and Hour

Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) classification issues and navigating the salary basis and duties tests under the FLSA

Impact of incentive bonuses on overtime rates

Proper recording of employee worktime

Employee Benefits

Employer group health plan coverage remaining in effect for employees who are on leave or no longer working full time and who under the terms of the plan should be issued a COBRA notice

Failure to properly compute compensation for purposes of 401(k) deferral and matching contributions

Rehired employees who should be immediately eligible and vested under the employer's 401(k) plan, based on prior service

Self-funded health plans that have not completed a non-quantitative treatment limitation (NQTL) analysis (regarding mental health parity requirements)

Lack of a prudent process for review of 401(k) investments and fees or regular RFPS for recordkeeper services, risking class action litigation for breach of fiduciary duty

Workplace Management

Handling employee complaints

Employee leave situations

Minimizing the risk for discrimination claims in connection with terminations

Social media violations — evaluating discipline/terminations in the context of compliance with the National Labor Relations Act

Health and Safety

Proper Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordkeeping

Benefit of company internal OSHA audits

Assistance in handling OSHA inspections

Trump administration changes and effects on enforcement

Immigration Compliance

Immigration and I-9 compliance/ICE raids and proper handling given the new White House administration

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.