Just Released! The Duane Morris Wage & Hour Class And Collective Action Review – 2025

Duane Morris Takeaways: Complex wage & hour litigation has long been a focus of the plaintiffs' class action bar. The relatively low standard by which plaintiffs can achieve conditional certification under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), often paired with state law wage & hour class claims, offers a potent combination by which plaintiffs can pursue myriad employment claims. To that end, the class action team at Duane Morris is pleased to present the second edition of the Wage & Hour Class And Collective Action Review – 2025. This new publication analyzes the key wage & hour-related rulings and developments in 2024 and the significant legal decisions and trends impacting wage & hour class and collective action litigation for 2025. We hope that companies and employers will benefit from this resource and that it will assist them with their compliance with these evolving laws and standards.

Click here to download a copy of the Wage & Hour Class And Collective Action Review – 2025 eBook.

