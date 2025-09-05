Can College Students Get Accommodations For ADHD Or Autism? An Overview Of The Process

Any college or university that accepts federal funding, including student federal financial aid, is obligated to provide equitable educational opportunities to students with ADA-recognized disabilities: this includes ADHD and Autism.

College disability accommodations are there to lower barriers and provide students with disabilities equal access to educational opportunities. If you receive accommodations, you can still fail your classes. The goal is to make sure the reason you fail is never because of a lack of accommodation.

Won't I just get the same accommodations I got in high school?

It depends; any services or accommodations you received in high school may serve as a good starting point for what accommodations you receive in college. However, IEPs do not transfer over to college because IEPs end when the student finishes high school. For example, if you received speech language therapy in high school, that will not be provided by your college.

Regarding 504 Plans in high school, those do not automatically transfer to your college either. You still need to apply for the accommodations. Also, the type of accommodations you'd receive with a high school 504 Plan might differ from the ones you receive in college.

This is because the overarching federal provision may be the same, but there are key differences. Colleges and universities are not obligated to change the curriculum and standards to accommodate your disability. An IEP or 504 Plan from high school might be helpful to your university's disability accommodation coordinator. However, there is no guarantee you will get those same accommodations.

How are university accommodations different from high school accommodations?

The accommodations you get at the post-secondary level may be less, well, accommodating. Nevertheless, your high school IEP and 504 Plan are important documents you should provide to your college with your accommodations application.

The fundamental premise at the core of college and university disability accommodations differs from that of high school accommodations. It comes down to a difference between equality in high school, but equal opportunity after graduation. High schools aim to facilitate your educational success. Colleges seek to facilitate your educational access.

That means colleges and universities will not change the course objectives or requirements for you. You may be given more time to complete the tests, but the test questions will not be interpreted or changed for you. You may be given additional tools to complete the assignments, but you will have to complete the same assignments.

What accommodations can I get for my ADHD or Autism in college?

There is no set of accommodations automatically given to anyone with a particular disability. Accommodations are tailored to you as an individual: your situation and your needs.

Accommodations modify something about the way you complete the course requirements, the tools you use, the resources available to you, or the environment you complete those requirements in. There is no modification to the curriculum objectives or lowering of standards. Students with ADHD or Autism are held to the same standards as their peers without disabilities.

University accommodations cover four basic areas: testing, classroom and communication, format/devices, and housing/dining. You are not guaranteed any particular accommodation for ADHD or Autism, but here are some options which may jumpstart the conversation with your disability student services office.

Some potential accommodations for ADHD or Autism at the college level might include:

Testing

Taking tests in a separate room away from distractions

Taking tests in the morning hours when your medication is most effective

Classrooms and Communications

Having a peer notetaker share their notes with you

Receiving lecture notes from the professor to supplement your own

Preferential seating in classrooms

Accessible Format/Assistive Devices

Using e-text, enabling you to highlight words as you read

Having tests reformatted so one question appears per page

Audiobooks, TTS (text to speech), or screen reader software like JAWS

Noise-cancelling headphones

Accessible Housing/Dining/Parking

A single dorm to minimize distractions and control the sensory environment

If your school requires freshman to live on campus, accommodations may enable you to live off campus

Process of Accessing College Accommodations

The process differs from school to school, but the basics are the same. Any college or university that receives federal funding—including students receiving financial aid—must accommodate students with disabilities. The campus should have a coordinator or office dedicated to ensuring equitable access. Names vary: Disability Student Services (DSS), Disability Resources, Access and Equity, and Student Accessibility Services (SAS) are common variations.

There will be some sort of registration or application process to collect information from students on how their disability impacts them. You will need to submit documentation verifying your disability. As for what documents you need to provide, it will vary from college to college. However, you will be required to provide a diagnosis from a medical professional. You can do this by calling your doctor's office and asking them for a letter.

If you had an IEP or 504 Plan in high school, you should also provide that to the college. If you do not have a copy of your IEP or 504 Plan, you can just email your school principal or superintendent and they can direct you to the proper channels.

Regardless, it is important to situate your diagnosis in the context of your education. Rather than simply stating, "This student has ADHD," your documentation should explain how your ADHD affects you in an educational environment. Your IEP or 504 Plan from high school will provide clear evidence of this, but your doctor's note should as well.

Expect to meet with a coordinator to discuss how to make the educational environment equitable for you. Have a candid conversation about your needs, and ask what options are realistically available to you. Unless you grant permission and make the proper arrangements, this conversation will be between you the student and the disability accommodations coordinator—not your parent or guardian. The process is always student led and student initiated.

Do I have to disclose details about my disability to my professors or instructors?

No, you do not need to disclose the specifics of your diagnosis to your professors. The office handling accommodations will verify your disability and approve your accommodations. You do not need to justify yourself to your instructors, staff, or peers. The office will provide accommodation letters and, typically, it will be your responsibility to share these with your professors each semester. You will likely need to discuss your accommodations with your professors to some extent, but your professors do not need to know your diagnosis or details of your disability. They only need to know that you have been approved for certain accommodations, and how those accommodations translate to their course.

It is up to you as the student to initiate this process each semester. Similarly, if you change your schedule or shift classes/professors, you will need to inform the office accordingly to make sure you receive proper accommodations.

What if my professors or instructors aren't willing to give me accommodations?

Your professors are not at liberty to refuse your approved accommodations. It is very rare that a professor will resist, and it is not your responsibility as the student to convince them. The office or coordinator in charge of disability student services and accommodations is there to be your go-between should a need arise. You have a right to equitable access to educational opportunities, including college. Any professor working for the university is aware of that.

