Directs the Secretary of Education to overhaul and expand the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System to ensure greater transparency in college admissions practices. Mandates technological upgrades, enhanced reporting requirements, and stricter data accuracy checks to expose and prevent unlawful race-based admissions policies.

Within 120 days, the Secretary of Education must expand the scope of required reporting requirements for college admission transparency, with implementation to begin in the 2025-2026 school year.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Ensuring Transparency in Higher Education Admissions – The White House

