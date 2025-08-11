ARTICLE
11 August 2025

Ensuring Transparency In Higher Education Admissions

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Directs the Secretary of Education to overhaul and expand the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System to ensure greater transparency in college admissions practices.
United States Consumer Protection
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Directs the Secretary of Education to overhaul and expand the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System to ensure greater transparency in college admissions practices. Mandates technological upgrades, enhanced reporting requirements, and stricter data accuracy checks to expose and prevent unlawful race-based admissions policies.

Within 120 days, the Secretary of Education must expand the scope of required reporting requirements for college admission transparency, with implementation to begin in the 2025-2026 school year.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More