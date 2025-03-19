ARTICLE
19 March 2025

HigherEdReg Rundown – ED Layoffs, Thoughts For Schools (Video)

TC
Thompson Coburn LLP

Contributor

Thompson Coburn LLP logo
For almost 100 years, Thompson Coburn LLP has provided the quality legal services and counsel our clients demand to achieve their most critical business goals. With more than 400 lawyers and 50 practice areas, we serve clients throughout the United States and beyond.
Explore Firm Details
On March 11, 2025, the U.S. Department of Education initiated a reduction in force impacting approximately 1,300 employees. In a March 14 edition of the HigherEdReg Rundown, Aaron Lacey.
United States Consumer Protection
Aaron D. Lacey
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On March 11, 2025, the U.S. Department of Education initiated a reduction in force impacting approximately 1,300 employees. In a March 14 edition of the HigherEdReg Rundown, Aaron Lacey, co-chair of Thompson Coburn's Higher Education Practice, discussed the scope of the RIF, its impact on Federal Student Aid, and practical considerations for institutions. Click below to watch this update.

Click here for the slide deck, which includes active links to many of the resources and reports discussed during the presentation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Aaron D. Lacey
Aaron D. Lacey
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More