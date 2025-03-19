HigherEdReg Rundown – ED Layoffs, Thoughts For Schools (Video)

On March 11, 2025, the U.S. Department of Education initiated a reduction in force impacting approximately 1,300 employees. In a March 14 edition of the HigherEdReg Rundown, Aaron Lacey, co-chair of Thompson Coburn's Higher Education Practice, discussed the scope of the RIF, its impact on Federal Student Aid, and practical considerations for institutions. Click below to watch this update.

Click here for the slide deck, which includes active links to many of the resources and reports discussed during the presentation.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.