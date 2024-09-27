Endowed Chair Named To New Agriculture Institute At UofM

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was in Memphis Thursday to speak at the University of Memphis' symposium celebrating the newly established Institute for Agricultural and Conservation Research and Education. Lee, who was raised on a ranch and noted he is "still a farmer," said in his speech that the institute will help educate future entrepreneurs and engineers in the agriculture world.

"It is not only about agricultural research, but it's about conservation research. I'm a person who has a deep appreciation for the uniqueness in our state, beauty of the natural resources that we have and the value of farmland that is so crucial to the number one driver of our state's economy," Lee said.

During the symposium, University of Memphis President Bill Hardgrave announced that Dr. Jennifer Mandel would be the first endowed chair of ag-tech and sustainable agriculture. Mandel's professorship will be funded through a grant from the state matched by the Dunavant Foundation, totaling $1 million.

William B. "Billy" Dunavant Jr., the cotton merchant and businessman, established The Dunavant Foundation in 1984. Dunavant died in 2021, but his wife, Tommie, has continued the philanthropic efforts of the foundation.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young also spoke to the importance of having innovative research regarding agriculture technology in Memphis and Shelby County. He also said the university's achievement of reaching R-1 Status ― which means the university has achieved very high research status and will receive both federal and private funding for its research ― is something to also brag on.

Young said that ACRE will make the city and university more attractive to students, bringing more people in specifically for research opportunities.

U of M, University of Tennessee and Vanderbilt University are the only R-1 universities in the state.

