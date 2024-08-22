ARTICLE
22 August 2024

Podcast Episode 116: Shiv Patel, Summer Associate

Foley & Lardner

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Shiv Patel, a 2L IP summer associate with Foley's Milwaukee office.
United States Consumer Protection
In this discussion, Shiv reflects on growing up in Adalaj, a small town in Gujarat, India, before attending SRM Institute of Science and Technology for undergrad and, after moving to the U.S., Wayne State University for his master's and the University of Houston Law Center. Shiv reflects on a childhood focused on competitive chess before he decided to step back to focus on academics during high school. He also reflects on his decision to became an engineer, move the U.S., attend grad school, and law school. Shiv discusses his experience as a Foley/JCI fellow, spending his 1L summer in-house with Johnson Controls and his 2L summer with Foley. Finally, Shiv provides wonderful advice on the importance of tackling challenges one step at a time.

Shiv's Profile:

  • Title: Summer Associate
  • Foley Office: Milwaukee
  • Practice Area: Intellectual Property
  • Hometown: Adalaj, Gujarat India
  • College: SRM Institute of Science and Technology
  • Law School: University of Houston Law Center

