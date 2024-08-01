In its 2024 regular and special sessions, the General Assembly made a number of changes to the statutes that affect public education in Connecticut. This summary provides a brief overview of some of the more significant changes. Unless otherwise noted, these statutory changes are effective July 1, 2024 or upon passage. Links to the new legislation are provided in the electronic version of this publication, which includes:

Statutory Changes Affecting Students

Statutory Changes Affecting Employment

Statutory Changes Affecting Educator Certification

Statutory Changes Affecting Teaching and Curriculum

Statutory Changes Affecting Special Education

Statutory Changes Affecting Early Childhood

Statutory Changes Affecting Operations

Statutory Changes Affecting School Building Projects, and

Miscellaneous Statutory Changes Affecting Schools

>> Download the 2024 Education Legislation Summary

Originally published July 30, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.