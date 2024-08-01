ARTICLE
1 August 2024

2024 Education Legislation Summary

SG
Shipman & Goodwin LLP

Contributor

Shipman & Goodwin LLP logo
Shipman & Goodwin’s value lies in our commitment -- to our clients, to the profession and to the community. We have one goal: to help our clients achieve their goals. How we accomplish it is simple: we devote our considerable experience and depth of knowledge to understand each client’s unique needs, business and industry, and then we develop solutions to meet those needs. Clients turn to us when they need a trusted advisor. With our invaluable awareness of each client’s challenges, we can counsel them at every step -- to keep their operations running smoothly, help them navigate complex business transactions, position them for future growth, or resolve business disputes. The success of our clients is of primary importance to us and our attorneys invest meaningful time getting to know the client's business and are skilled in the practice areas and industry sectors critical to that success. With more than 175 attorneys in offices throughout Connecticut, New York and in Washington, DC, we serve the needs of
Explore
In its 2024 regular and special sessions, the General Assembly made a number of changes to the statutes that affect public education in Connecticut.
United States Consumer Protection
Photo of Dori Pagé Antonetti
Photo of Sarah E. Gleason
Photo of Gwen J. Zittoun
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In its 2024 regular and special sessions, the General Assembly made a number of changes to the statutes that affect public education in Connecticut. This summary provides a brief overview of some of the more significant changes. Unless otherwise noted, these statutory changes are effective July 1, 2024 or upon passage. Links to the new legislation are provided in the electronic version of this publication, which includes:

  • Statutory Changes Affecting Students
  • Statutory Changes Affecting Employment
  • Statutory Changes Affecting Educator Certification
  • Statutory Changes Affecting Teaching and Curriculum
  • Statutory Changes Affecting Special Education
  • Statutory Changes Affecting Early Childhood
  • Statutory Changes Affecting Operations
  • Statutory Changes Affecting School Building Projects, and
  • Miscellaneous Statutory Changes Affecting Schools

>> Download the 2024 Education Legislation Summary

Originally published July 30, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dori Pagé Antonetti
Dori Pagé Antonetti
Photo of Sarah E. Gleason
Sarah E. Gleason
Photo of Gwen J. Zittoun
Gwen J. Zittoun
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More