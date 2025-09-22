Louisiana Governor Introduces Strategic Economic Development Initiatives

On September 16, 2025, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry announced several state initiatives designed to give Louisiana businesses opportunities to participate in and benefit from the economic development projects happening across the state.

At a press conference with his cabinet held at the Louisiana Economic Development's (LED) office in Baton Rouge, the Governor declared, "These initiatives give our companies the tools, visibility and support they need to compete and win. When Louisiana businesses succeed, Louisiana thrives — and we're keeping our promise to build a stronger economy for every citizen in every region of our state." The four major initiatives are as follows:

Source Louisiana – A new online directory (available now at SourceLouisiana.com) where Louisiana businesses can promote their services and capabilities in order to help prime contractors and major projects easily identify qualified, Louisiana-based companies.

– A new online directory (available now at SourceLouisiana.com) where Louisiana businesses can promote their services and capabilities in order to help prime contractors and major projects easily identify qualified, Louisiana-based companies. Driving Louisiana Opportunity Tour – A multi-day, multi-stop tour that LED officials will undertake to engage directly with "driver companies" across Louisiana. The tour will showcase the individuals and businesses powering the state's economy while gathering direct insights into their business needs and opportunities.

– A multi-day, multi-stop tour that LED officials will undertake to engage directly with "driver companies" across Louisiana. The tour will showcase the individuals and businesses powering the state's economy while gathering direct insights into their business needs and opportunities. Project Lightning Speed – A new initiative launched via executive order that aims to streamline government processes related to economic development through designated cabinet-level liaisons and formal interagency coordination, ensuring that projects move "at the speed of business."

– A new initiative launched via executive order that aims to streamline government processes related to economic development through designated cabinet-level liaisons and formal interagency coordination, ensuring that projects move "at the speed of business." Ensuring Louisiana Participation – A directive to LED to review state policies to encourage and promote the use of Louisiana businesses in projects that benefit from state incentives.

These initiatives are part of the LED's broader strategic plan and its 9 x 90 Work Plan, which outlines nine key initiatives to be implemented by the end of 2026 to mark LED's 90th anniversary. LED designed the 9 x 90 Work Plan "to put Louisiana businesses at the center of" the state's growth strategy, encouraging economic expansion and innovation in Louisiana. LED announced that updates and more details will be publicized for each of the initiatives as they become available.

Stay tuned for the latest updates into each initiative as they develop.

