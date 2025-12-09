Former CFPB Director To Lead New Consumer Protection And Affordability Initiative

On December 2, a non-governmental policy organization affiliated with Democratic state attorneys general announced the formation of a Consumer Protection and Affordability Working Group. The initiative will be supported by participating attorneys general and advised by Rohit Chopra, the former Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and former Commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission.

The announcement explained that the working group is intended to address rising living costs, emerging technology risks, and gaps created by recent shifts in federal regulatory policy. According to the organization, Chopra will help develop strategies for state attorneys general to promote affordability, address unfair practices, and strengthen oversight in areas where federal activity has slowed.

The group highlighted several priority objectives:

Promoting a fair and affordable marketplace. The initiative aims to explore approaches that help states address consumer costs and support households facing financial strain.

Addressing risks from digital platforms and emerging technologies. The working group intends to assist states in evaluating potential consumer harms arising from artificial intelligence and other evolving technologies.

Developing coordinated enforcement strategies. The initiative will produce research, toolkits, and model approaches that attorneys general may adopt to support oversight of financial services, health care, and technology providers.

Supporting lawful businesses. The announcement emphasized a commitment to partnering with companies that comply with consumer protection requirements and encouraging consistent standards across markets.

The organization also noted that Chopra will guide research and policy formulation designed to identify abusive conduct affecting affordability, while allowing state attorneys general to choose whether to implement the resulting recommendations.

Putting It Into Practice: The former CFPB director's involvement as senior advisor signals that Democratic state attorneys general intend to play a larger role in consumer protection and affordability efforts at a time when federal activity is shifting. He is likely to shape state-level strategies on technology, financial services, and cost-related practices. Companies operating in consumer markets should expect increased coordination among state attorneys general and should continue to monitor new initiatives and enforcement priorities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.