State AG News: Healthcare, Consumer Protection, Labor & Employment April 10-16, 2025

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from April 10th to 16th.
Multistate
- A coalition of 22 attorneys general sent a letter opposing proposed changes to the ACA that could make it more difficult for individuals to enroll in and obtain affordable healthcare coverage The proposed amendments include removing DACA recipients' access to insurance; shortening the enrollment period for all state ACA exchanges; and granting health insurance plans the ability to deny enrollment to anyone who missed a health insurance premium payment, regardless of when the payment was missed.
District of Columbia
- Attorney General Schwalb announced a $50,000 settlement against RubiRides Technologies, Inc., a local subscription-based rideshare company, and its CEO and Founder Noreen Butler. The settlement resolves an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General under the Consumer Protection Procedures Act, which found evidence that RubiRides operated without a license, failed to provide promised refunds after halting rides, and charged customers for rides they did not take.
New Hampshire
- Attorney General Formella announced that a former general manager of The Foundry Restaurant, James Peretti, plead guilty in Hillsborough Superior Court Northern District to two felony theft charges. In March 2024, Peretti was charged with Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer because he allegedly generated fraudulent reimbursement claims from Foundry. In June 2024, he was also charged with Theft by Deception for allegedly falsifying an employee's clock-in entries, diverting the paychecks reflecting the falsified hours, and collecting the paychecks from the falsified hours. Peretti agreed to pay $150,633 in restitution to the Foundry.
New York
- Attorney General James sued payday lenders MoneyLion Inc. and DailyPay. Inc. for allegedly violating Executive Law, General Business Law, and the Consumer Financial Protection Act by charging usurious annual interest rates to workers. The lenders allegedly used high-interest rate loans to push workers to take out new loans to cover and pay prior loans. The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief to end illegal lending practices, restitution for the affected workers, and civil penalties.
Pennsylvania
- Attorney General Sunday announced a lawsuit against Martin Lawn
Services, LLC, and its owner, James D. Martin for violating
Pennsylvania's Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and
Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law.
The Complaint alleges that Martin Lawn Services repeatedly failed
to complete contracts by either doing subpar work or no work on the
contract. And that Martin Lawn Services entered into contracts
after its business registration expired. The lawsuit seeks to bar
Martin from doing business in Pennsylvania, as well as consumer
restitution and civil penalties.
" Attorney General Sunday announced a lawsuit against Eric Chistopher Ward, a contractor, and his business entities, American Home Solutions Corporation and Elite Remodeling, LLC, for violations of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act, and the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law. The Complaint alleges that Ward took advance payments on contracts and failed to complete the work or produced subpar work. The lawsuit seeks restitution for the consumers and to permanently bar Ward and his business entities from working as home improvement contractors in Pennsylvania.
Vermont
- Attorney General Clark announced that Corissa Laws of Georgia, was sentenced in Vermont Superior Court to three years in prison, six years of probation, and barred from working in any capacity as a Medicaid service provider. In 2022, Laws impersonated a licensed Florida nurse to gain pandemic-related emergency authorization to fraudulently register as a licensed nurse in Vermont and New Hampshire. Laws then used the license to work in residential care facilities in Vermont. Laws pled guilty to identity theft and the unauthorized practice of nursing.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.