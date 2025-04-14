ARTICLE
14 April 2025

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday Appointed Co-Chair Of NAAG Consumer Protection Committee

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
On April 8, the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) announced the appointment of Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday as the new co-chair of NAAG's...
United States Pennsylvania Consumer Protection
Paul Singer,Abigail Stempson,Andrea DeLorimier
+1 Authors

On April 8, the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) announced the appointment of Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday as the new co-chair of NAAG's Consumer Protection Committee. The Committee's mission is to support and empower state attorneys general nationwide on consumer protection issues through various initiatives, in collaboration with NAAG's Center for Consumer Protection. This appointment highlights the AG's commitment to consumer protection enforcement and priorities.

Since AG Sunday took office in January 2025, his office has been active in targeting and warning consumers of scams, including scams involving bitcoin and PayPal. He has also joined coalitions urging Congress to pass legislation combatting organized retail crime and proposing to end Google's search engine monopoly. AG Sunday recently sued a home improvement contractor who failed to complete work or issue refunds, settled with a debt settlement business allegedly illegally operating in the state, and settled with a landlord who allegedly withheld security deposits from tenants in violation of the law. Before he was elected attorney general, AG Sunday served as the District Attorney of York County from 2018 to 2025, where he led efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

AG Sunday will assume the co-chair position previously held by Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti, who has held the role since the start of his term as AG. He will join Illinois AG Kwame Raoul, who has been serving as co-chair since 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Abigail Stempson
Abigail Stempson
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
Photo of Andrea DeLorimier
Andrea DeLorimier
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More