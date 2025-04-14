Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday Appointed Co-Chair Of NAAG Consumer Protection Committee

On April 8, the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) announced the appointment of Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday as the new co-chair of NAAG's Consumer Protection Committee. The Committee's mission is to support and empower state attorneys general nationwide on consumer protection issues through various initiatives, in collaboration with NAAG's Center for Consumer Protection. This appointment highlights the AG's commitment to consumer protection enforcement and priorities.

Since AG Sunday took office in January 2025, his office has been active in targeting and warning consumers of scams, including scams involving bitcoin and PayPal. He has also joined coalitions urging Congress to pass legislation combatting organized retail crime and proposing to end Google's search engine monopoly. AG Sunday recently sued a home improvement contractor who failed to complete work or issue refunds, settled with a debt settlement business allegedly illegally operating in the state, and settled with a landlord who allegedly withheld security deposits from tenants in violation of the law. Before he was elected attorney general, AG Sunday served as the District Attorney of York County from 2018 to 2025, where he led efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

AG Sunday will assume the co-chair position previously held by Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti, who has held the role since the start of his term as AG. He will join Illinois AG Kwame Raoul, who has been serving as co-chair since 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.