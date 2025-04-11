New CMA Consumer Protection Comes Into Force

1. Summary

A new UK consumer protection regime came into force on 6 April 2025 through the implementation of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (Commencement No. 2) Regulations 2025 (SI 2025/272) ("the Regulations"). The Regulations bring into force Parts 3 and 4 of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers ("DMCC") Act 2024, which update and replace the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 ("CPRs"), as well as giving the Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") new direct enforcement powers—including the ability to issue fines for companies that fail to comply with consumer protection laws—thereby removing the need for the CMA to rely on the courts to enforce the outcomes of its investigations.

2. Consumer law enforcement

Until now, the CMA's consumer protection powers were predominantly governed by Part 8 of the Enterprise Act 2002, under which the CMA had the power to investigate potential breaches of consumer law, such as unfair contract terms under the Consumer Rights Act 2015, and misleading actions or omissions under the CPRs. If the CMA identified a likely breach of consumer law, it could agree undertakings with businesses to remedy the suspected breach, and apply to court for enforcement orders if companies failed to adhere to the undertakings. However, the CMA did not have the power to make a formal legal finding that a company had breached consumer law, and did not have the power to impose penalties on companies for any such breach.

Part 3 of the DMCC Act introduces two new enforcement regimes for consumer law: one, an enhanced court-based regime, which enables other authorities with consumer protection functions to apply to court for enforcement orders, interim measures, and financial penalties up to 10% of a company's annual worldwide turnover; and two—more significantly—a direct enforcement regime that enables the CMA to determine for itself whether a trader is in breach of consumer law, and impose financial penalties of up to 10% of a company's annual worldwide turnover for the breach.

Under its direct enforcement regime, the CMA can still agree undertakings with firms found to have breached consumer laws, but it will no longer have to apply to court for enforcement if those undertakings are breached. Instead, the CMA may issue its own enforcement notices, and can fine companies up to 5% of their annual worldwide turnover if they fail to comply.

Similarly, if a company fails to respond to an information notice issued by the CMA, or provides materially false or misleading information in response, the CMA can impose a fine of 1% of the company's annual worldwide turnover plus an additional 5% of the company's daily worldwide turnover for every day the non-compliance continues.

3. New unfair commercial practices regime

In addition to the CMA's new enforcement powers, the DMCC Act repeals and replaces the CPRs, and in doing so introduces new banned practices regarding drip pricing as well as fake and misleading reviews. Banned practices are practices which are specified in Schedule 20 of the DMCC Act as being "in all circumstances considered unfair". Unlike the more general prohibitions on misleading actions and omissions in Part 4 of the DMCC Act, banned practices are not subject to the test whether the practice would cause the average consumer to take a transactional decision they would not otherwise have taken, and are instead prohibited regardless of their immediate impact on consumer behaviour.

Banned practices already existed under the CPRs, including for example "pyramid promotional schemes", fake closing-down sales, and direct advertising to children. The DMCC Act retains the practices banned under the CPRs and adds new prohibitions on drip pricing and fake reviews.

'Drip pricing' refers to the practice of showing only part of an item's price during earlier parts of the consumer journey, revealing additional mandatory elements of the price at or near the end of th purchasing process, by which time the consumer may already feel committed to buying the product. The DMCC Act prohibits this practice, requiring traders to show the consumer the full total (i.e., including all mandatory price elements, though optional extras may be omitted) at the earliest stage that pricing information is displayed.

The DMCC Act also introduces a number of prohibitions relating to fake or misleading reviews, including banning the submission or commissioning of fake reviews or concealing that a review was paid for or otherwise incentivised (e.g., posted in exchange for a free product). Offering services to provide or procure fake reviews is also prohibited under the DMCC Act. The new rules do not only affect the companies to which the reviews relate, but also third-party platforms which publish consumer reviews; the DMCC Act requires that such platforms take reasonable and proportionate steps to prevent the publication of fake reviews and to remove such reviews if they are published. This formalises the position taken by the CMA in its investigation into Google's publication of reviews in January this year, which resulted in Google offering undertakings to enhance the processes it has in place to prevent, detect, and remove fake reviews published on its platform.1

4. Subscription contract rules not in force until 2026

The DMCC Act sets out a framework of new rules for businesses offering subscription contracts2, requiring such businesses to provide certain information to consumers before they enter into the contract (including, for example, information about any auto-renewal mechanism that is in place, charges that apply after any initial trial period, the amount and frequency of payments, and details of how to cancel the subscription), to send reminder notices to consumers notifying them of upcoming renewal payments, and to facilitate the cancellation of subscription contracts in a "straightforward" way. The latter requirement includes an obligation on businesses to allow subscription contracts that are entered into online to also be terminated online, and to provide instructions on how to do so online where a consumer is likely to find them.

These provisions are not brought into force by the Regulations, as more detailed secondary legislation is required to clarify certain aspects of the framework, such as remedies for breach, arrangements for exiting a subscription contract, and the calculation of refunds when consumers cancel within the statutory 14-day "cooling-off" period.

The CMA's consultation of these aspects of the regime closed on 10 February 2025, and the new rules are expected to come into force in Spring 2026.

5. Next steps

The CMA has now published final guidance relating to unfair commercial practices3 alongside guidance on its approach to consumer protection more broadly.4 On 4 April 2025, the CMA published procedural guidance regarding the approach it will take to direct enforcement, noting in particular the duty of expedition imposed on the CMA by the DMCC Act.5 It has also committed to publishing a "compliance framework" regarding drip pricing later in April, to be followed by more detailed drip pricing guidance on which the CMA will run a consultation in Summer 2025.

The DMCC Act only applies to contracts that were entered into after the regime has come into force. Moreover, the CMA acknowledged in a blog post published on 10 March 20256 that the changes relating to drip pricing and fake reviews are complex, and that the changes needed to ensure compliance will take time for businesses to implement. As a result, the CMA's drip pricing enforcement will initially target only practices which "clearly breach the rules" in line with the published guidance. As regards fake or misleading reviews, the CMA's focus in the first three months of the new regime will be on supporting businesses with their compliance efforts rather than enforcement.

Nevertheless, going forward a breach of UK consumer law could result in the imposition of a significant fine. The Baker Botts team can help businesses navigate these changes and ensure their commercial practices comply with the new rules.

