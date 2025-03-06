ARTICLE
6 March 2025

A Respondent's Wishlist- 10 Changes Businesses Would Like To See From The New FTC Bureau Of Consumer Protection (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode breaks down ten things we, as counsel to the business community, would like to see from the agency under...
United States Consumer Protection
John E. Villafranco and Alysa Hutnik

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · A Respondent's Wishlist- 10 Changes Businesses Would Like to See From the New FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection

Apple | SoundCloud | Spotify

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode breaks down ten things we, as counsel to the business community, would like to see from the agency under Chair Andrew Ferguson: www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...umer-protection

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John E. Villafranco
John E. Villafranco
Photo of Alysa Hutnik
Alysa Hutnik
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More