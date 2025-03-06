A Respondent's Wishlist- 10 Changes Businesses Would Like To See From The New FTC Bureau Of Consumer Protection (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · A Respondent's Wishlist- 10 Changes Businesses Would Like to See From the New FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection

Apple | SoundCloud | Spotify

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode breaks down ten things we, as counsel to the business community, would like to see from the agency under Chair Andrew Ferguson: www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...umer-protection

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.