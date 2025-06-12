Collaborative Divorce Preserves Wealth In Family Owned Business

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

A high-net-worth business owner sought to dissolve a marriage without harming their family-owned enterprise or relationships. Trust issues, child dynamics, and financial complexity required a discreet, strategic process. A Collaborative approach minimized conflict, preserved wealth, and supported future co-parenting.

CLIENT CHALLENGES

This case involved a high-net-worth individual navigating a divorce while protecting sensitive business interests and family dynamics. The client faced emotional, financial, and logistical challenges that required a discreet and strategic resolution.

Allegations of infidelity led to serious trust concerns and the need for discretion in handling private financial matters.

Exposure of the business's inner workings in a courtroom setting posed reputation and operational risks.

Cash flow did not reflect reported income, complicating support negotiations and financial disclosures.

The family's eldest child, a stabilizing presence, was leaving for college— adding emotional strain and disrupting household dynamics.

Avoiding adversarial litigation was essential to maintain amicable coparenting and family continuity.

APPROACH

Initiated a Collaborative divorce strategy, delaying formal filing to keep proceedings private until all terms were finalized.

Guided the client in influencing attorney selection, ensuring a smoother process by encouraging alignment on approach and values.

Incorporated future-focused legal planning, including a prenuptial agreement for the client's second marriage and estate tools for long-term wealth protection.

OUTCOME

The Collaborative process not only achieved a legally sound divorce but also preserved the client's reputation, wealth, and family relationships.

Avoided filing in court until all terms were agreed upon, keeping the process entirely private and shielding the family business from public scrutiny.

A financial neutral conducted thorough evaluations of cash flow and business value, helping align settlement terms with real economic conditions, not just stated income.

The couple worked through parenting logistics in real time, adjusting the plan based on what worked best for the children—especially as their oldest, who had been the "glue" in the family, left for college.

The client was so satisfied with the outcome that he referred a close family member to the same attorney for his own upcoming divorce—underscoring both trust and success.

A new prenuptial agreement was created for the client's remarriage, further protecting future financial and familial stability.

The original couple remains on good terms, attending family celebrations and co-parenting effectively—an outcome the attorney described as dramatically better than what the brother experienced through litigation.

This case demonstrated the long-term value of a Collaborative approach: lower costs, fewer court appearances, and a more emotionally sustainable outcome. Years later, the former spouses remain friendly, their business interests intact, and their children supported — proof that the right structure and professionals can protect more than just financial assets; they can safeguard the future.

TAKEAWAYS

The process shapes the experience: Choosing collaboration over litigation lowered costs, minimized conflict, and kept the process respectful.

Privacy was strategically protected: Filing was delayed until final agreements were signed, minimizing public exposure.

The right professionals change everything: Selecting collaborativeminded opposing counsel streamlined negotiations.

Healthy co-parenting is possible: Years later, the couple still attends family events and maintains a positive dynamic.



