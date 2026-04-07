Building The Next Generation Of Leaders: Foley’s 2026 Senior Counsel Leadership Development Program

Leadership rarely begins with a title. At Foley, attorneys demonstrate leadership through how they show up, influence others, and contribute to the firm’s culture.

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

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Special thanks to co-author Erika Butler, Manager of Professional Development, for her contributions to this article.

Leadership rarely begins with a title. At Foley, attorneys demonstrate leadership through how they show up, influence others, and contribute to the firm’s culture. That belief anchors Foley’s Senior Counsel Leadership Development Program, a structured, multi‑module program intentionally designed to build on the skills participants already possess and prepare them for navigating an ever-changing legal services environment and long-term success within the firm.

Now in its fourth iteration, the program reflects Foley’s sustained investment in developing leadership capabilities earlier in attorneys’ careers. This year, the program brings together a cohort of 20 senior counsel viewed as emerging firm leaders, selected by department leaders in recognition of their demonstrated commitment to mentorship, stewardship, and collaboration.

The Senior Counsel Leadership Development Program is organized around four interconnected modules — Leading Self, Leading People, Leading Process, and Leading Change — each focused on the behaviors and decisions that strengthen leadership effectiveness over time. Together, the modules reinforce a central premise: meaningful leadership growth is not tied to formal titles or roles, but is developed through awareness, practice, and intentional choice.

The 2026 program kicked off March 12-13 in Chicago with the first module, Leading Self, an immersive, in‑person experience that laid the foundation for the full program. Through facilitated discussions, interactive exercises, case‑based learning, and collaborative problem‑solving activities grounded in real‑world law firm dynamics, participants explored how self‑awareness, perspective, and intentional decision‑making shape leadership impact well before, and often in advance of, any formal leadership title or role. Senior firm leaders, including Foley’s Chairman & CEO Daljit Doogal, Chief Talent Officer Rebecca Bradley, and department leadership, joined the kickoff to reinforce these concepts and share their own leadership journeys.

The following core takeaways reflect the behaviors, mindset shifts, and leadership choices explored throughout the Leading Self module.

Leadership begins with self‑awareness and understanding personal lenses. Participants examined how values, experiences, and social, cultural, and generational perspectives shape how they interpret situations and how others experience their leadership. Bringing more awareness to these lenses allows for more intentional leadership choices that build trust, credibility, and inclusion.

Values‑aligned leadership creates consistency in complex environments. Participants explored how individual core values and the firm’s values guide actions and decision making when navigating competing priorities and increasing demands. Leading with values provides a steady foundation for credibility and consistency, particularly under pressure.

Effective leadership requires flexibility in communication and approach. Through leadership and communication style frameworks, participants increased awareness of their default preferences and tendencies and how those behaviors may land with others. A key insight reinforced throughout the module was the importance of adjusting one’s approach based on context, audience, and desired impact without losing authenticity.

Growing leadership impact requires expanding perspective, disciplined prioritization, and creative problem solving. Participants learned that as responsibilities grow, their sphere of influence expands and leadership shifts from individual execution to developing and creating leverage through others, with sustainable impact largely dependent on continually prioritizing time, energy, and focus. To support that shift, human-centered design thinking offers a practical way to surface law firm leadership challenges, understand the perspectives and pain points of impacted stakeholders, and then generate creative, actionable solutions.

These reflections underscore the program’s impact and Foley’s continued investment in developing leadership capabilities among its senior counsel. They also reinforce the firm’s belief that strong leadership is developed deliberately through ongoing investment in its people.

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